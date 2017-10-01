KALENJINs fear KIKUYUs may abandon RUTO in 2022 - Are they planning to boycott polls like RAILA

15:21

Tuesday October 24, 2017 - With only two days to the repeat Presidential elections, a storm is brewing within Jubilee’s ranks with a section of Kalenjin leaders expressing fears that their Kikuyu counterparts may abandon Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.


Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, warned of a possible sour relationship with Mt. Kenya should Kikuyus fail to reciprocate and support Ruto's bid for the Presidency in 2022.

Sudi noted that Rift Valley stood...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno