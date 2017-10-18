Jubilee supporters threaten to dump UHURU KENYATTA for persecuting WANJIGI! He made you President

Tuesday October 18, 2017 - Jubilee supporters from Kiriani town, Murang’a County, have demanded for the arrest of the person who ‘fixed’ city businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.





Over the last 72 hours, Wanjigi and his family have been under siege from the police who were following orders from above.





Addressing the media on Wednesday , Wanjigi said he is being persecuted for supporting National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Following the 3 day standoff, Jubilee supporters from…



