Jubilee on fire after MARTHA KARUA goes after UHURU’s attack-dog-RUTO and RAILA also in the mix

Sunday October 1, 2017 -NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has sued Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and demanding a whopping sh20 million as damages for linking him to the fixing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.





In her court papers, Karua says the remark by Moses Kuria that she procured witnesses to fix Uhuru/Ruto at ICC were malicious, unwarranted and defamatory. She noted that Kuria’s words damaged image and reputation, as well as her standing as a politician, businesswoman, family woman and advocate.





The former Gatundu legislator maintained that she has never met Kuria nor discussed anything to do with the procurement of fake witness for ICC in the cases against Uhuru and Ruto.





The Gatundu legislator had also claimed that Karua was working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to have Uhuru/Ruto jailed by the ICC for crimes against humanity committed during the 2007/2008 post election violence.





