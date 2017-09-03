Jobs and Vacancies in University Of Eldoret, Kenya

Senior Internal Auditor

SCALE 13 (1 POSITON) REF: UOE/ADM/SIA/VC/07/09/2017

The University of Eldoret is a public University with nine (9) schools namely; Agriculture and Biotechnology; Science; Environmental Studies; Engineering; Natural Resource Management; Education; Business and Management Sciences; Human Resource Development and Economics. It has over 20,000 students,1,500 employees and land measuring 1,057 acres.

The University has a Vision of being a “premier university that is globally visible in knowledge generation and technological innovations” and a Mission of “providing high quality education and training in science, agriculture and technology that promotes networking, partnerships and linkages with other institutions and industry”.

The University therefore invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals for the positions below;

Duties

· Formulation and implementation of audit policies;

· Heading the Audit Unit and supervision of staff

· Ensuring compliance with rules, regulations and procedures;

· Ensuring existence and implementation of system controls;

· Overseeing risk management in the University;

· Supervising all internal audit functions;

· Monitor and review audit work programs and techniques; and

· Any other duties assigned by the Vice-Chancellor from time to time.

Qualifications

· Masters degree in Finance or Business related field from a recognized institution;

· CPA (K) ;

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been in a senior audit position

· OR at least three (3) years work experience as Internal Auditor;

· Membership registration with (ICPAK) or any other relevant professional body;

· Attended a management course lasting not less than three(3) months; and

· Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology.

Terms and Conditions of Service:

The appointment will be on permanent and pensionable terms

Successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government public service guideline





Farm Manager

SCALE 12 (1POSITION) REF: UOE/ADM/FM/VC/06/09/2017

Duties

· Being the head of the University Farm department;

· Being in charge of the coordination and management of the farm;

· Formulation and implementation of farm policies and strategies;

· Preparing the staff establishment of the Farm Workers;

· Advise the University management on staff training and development;

· Preparing the budgeting and procurement of all the farm requirements;

· Ensuring that all the required quality standards are maintained in the farm products;

· Staff development and capacity building and

· Any other duties as may be assigned by Senior Officer from time to time.

Qualifications

· Master’s degree in General Agriculture/Farm Management/Farm Economics or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· At least seven (5) years’ work experience in a relevant field;

· Proficiency in Information Communication Technology;

· Management training lasting not less than three (3) months;

· Membership registration with relevant professional body;

Terms and Conditions of Service:

The appointment will be on permanent and pensionable terms

Successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government public service guideline





Deputy University Librarian

SCALE 14 (1 POSITION) REF: UOE/AC/DUL/C/05/09/2017

Duties

· Liasing with the University Librarian in planning and coordination of library services

· Marketing of library through publications of bulletin, manuals and guides

· Attending to official correspondence, career development; and counseling, performance evaluation, training and professional development, budget preparation and harmonization

· Promotion of staff welfare and IGU activities, undertaking labour relations/public relations response for staff development and capacity building

· Facilitation of library services user education

· Any other duty as may be assigned by the University Librarian

Qualifications

· Doctorate degree in Library and information Science or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· At least three (3) years work experience as Senior Librarian 1

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results through

· Appraisal process

· Proficiency in Information and Communication Technology

· Membership registration with a relevant professional body

· Senior Management training lasting not less than four (4) weeks

· Evidence of Continuous professional development

Terms and Conditions of Service:

The appointment will be on permanent and pensionable terms

Successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government public service guideline





Finance

SCALE 15 (1 POSITION) RE: UOE/ADM/FO/C/04/09/2017

Duties

· To head the Finance department of the University and ensure effective accountability to the Vice-Chancellor or his/her appointee for proper management and implementation of activities in the Department

· Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

· To ensure the preparation of the University annual budget and ensure that they are aligned with the University’s Strategic plan.

· Analyze financial performance against key business metrics and document pertinent financial highlights that will enable management to determine progress against budgets.

· Identify, investigate, and analyze potential operational improvement as appropriate, based on findings,make proposal for operational changes (policy, procedures, processes, etc.)

· Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to Management while recommending further courses of action.

· Advise on investment activities and provide strategies that the University should take to maintain the financial health.

· Develop trends and projections for the University’s finances and Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities. Liase with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.

· Correspond with various other departments, discussing and agreeing on future paths to be taken.

· Performing any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (A&F) or the Vice-Chancellor from time to time.

Qualifications

· Doctorate in related field from a recognized Institution

· CP (K)/ACCA finalist

· At least three (3) years work experience as Deputy Finance Officer – Scale 14

· Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results through appraisal process

· Management training lasting not less than four (4 weeks)

· Proficiency in information and Communication Technology

· Evidence of continuous professional development.

Terms and Conditions of Service:

The appointment will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

Successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government public service guideline





Register Planning Administration

SCALE 15 (1 POSITION) REF: UOE/ADM/REG (P)/C/03/09/2017 – RE-ADVERTISEMENT

Duties

· To deputize the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Research & Extension )

· Policy formulation and implementation

· Planning & directing

· Ensure effective accountability to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Research & Extension) for proper management and implementation of activities in the departments;

· Ensuring quality standards are adhered to;

· Facilitating staff development and capacity building

· Provide leadership, guidance and direction to the department;

· Assist in planning, directing, controlling, organizing, coordinating the planning activities of the university;

· Participate in formulation and oversee the implementation of all planning policies and procedures;

· Liaising with the Office of Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Contracting on activities of the University;

· Undertake specific performance contract and strategic planning of the Planning in the university;

· Coordinate University Physical Master Plan;

· Coordinate University Partnerships, Linkages and Collaborations;

· Oversee University Infrastructure Development;

· Oversee and monitor Capital projects of the University;

· Ensure that planning and building quality standards are adhered to; Planning, Research & Extension

· Assist in the planning of the staff development and capacity building;

· Collate and analyze University information, data and records for effective planning;

· Advice the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Research & Extension) and the University Management Board on Planning matters of the university;

· Co-ordinate the preparations of the University annual budget. Negotiating performances targets and signing of annual Performance Contact with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (A&F).

· Co-ordinate the preparations of the University annual budget.

· Co-ordinate the preparations of the University annual Procurement plan.

· Co-ordinate the preparations and implementation of the ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System.

· Coordinating implementation activities of the Master plan of the University and

· Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Research & Extension) or his designate from time to time.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should posses the following qualifications and competencies

· Doctorate Degree from a recognized institution

· Relevant postgraduate qualification in Planning and Management

· At least five (5) years relevant work experience in a senior academic or Management positions Evidence of participation and contribution in seminars/conferences related to Planning and Management

· Knowledge in information and Communication Technology

· Management training lasting not less than Six (6) Months and

· Membership registration with relevant professional body.

Terms and Conditions of Service:

The appointment will be on permanent and pensionable terms

Successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with the Kenya Government public service guideline

How to Apply

All applicants must satisfy the Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya by getting clearances from the following bodies:

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

· Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

· Credit Reference Bureau (CRB);

· Commission for University Education (CUE) and

· Current certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service (NPS).

Submission of Applications:

All applicants for the above positions are advised to send ten (10) copies of the applications. Applicants are advised to indicate the reference of the position applied on the envelope.

Applicants for the position of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration & Finance}, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Planning, Research & Extension), Registrar (Planning) Finance Officer, and Deputy University Librarian should send soft copies of their applications via the e-mail to the Chairman of Council at chairmancouncil@uoeld.ac.ke . or hand delivered applications to be dropped in the Tender Box in the Chairman’s office using the Chairman’s address given below or send by post.

Applicants for the positions of Farm Manager & Senior Internal Auditor should send soft copies of their applications via e-mail address to Vice-Chancellor at vc@uoeld.ac.ke. or hand delivered applications to be dropped in the Procurement Box in the Vice-Chancellor’s office using the Vice-Chancellor’s address given below or send by post.

All applicants should submit detailed curriculum vitae (detailing academic qualifications, professional experience, and membership of the professional associations, copies of certificates, e-mail addresses and telephone contacts.

Applicants should provide names, telephone numbers and contact addresses of three referees. Applicants are advised to contact their referees to write and send confidential reports directly using the addresses given below to be received not later than 21st November, 2017.

The Chairman of Council,

University of Eldoret,

P.O BOX 1125-30100,

ELDORET, KENYA.

Email: chairmancouncil@uoeld.ac.ke

Website: Website: www.uoeld.ac.ke

The Vice-Chancellor,

University of Eldoret,

P.O. Box 1125-30100,

ELDORET, KENYA.

Email: vc@uoeld.ac.ke

Website: w Website: w ww.uoeld.ac.ke

Applications should be received on or before Friday the 14th November, 2017 at 4.00 pm. NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and any canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

University of Eldoret is an Equal Opportunity Employer and People with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.