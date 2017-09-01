Jobs and Vacancies in Peponi School, Kenya

Peponi School is an international, co-educational school in Kenya set about twenty-five kilometres outside Nairobi near Ruiru.





It was founded in 1989 and has been very fortunate to enjoy very early success and would now be rated amongst the best schools in Kenya.





Peponi School follows the British system through to IGCSE and A Level.





The School is situated in our own very spacious grounds on the beautiful Sukari ranch.





Our pupils have developed a fine reputation for success in the classroom, on the games field and for both Music and Drama.





Our unashamedly holistic approach, as a boarding school, is a key feature of our aims. Extra-curricular activities are very much part of school life.





As one of the leading British curriculum schools in Kenya, we prepare our pupils for entry to universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.





Most of our leavers enter Law, Economics, Science, Medical and Engineering courses.



We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, innovative and highly motivated Psychology teacher to cover maternity leave.





Psychology is an extremely popular A Level subject, with over 50 pupils following the subject in our Sixth Form.





Knowledge of and teaching experience of the CIE A Level syllabus is advantageous.





Interested applicants will need to involve themselves in boarding life and all other elements of the School.



Maternity cover will run from mid-February 2018 to the end of March 2018.



Interested applicants should download and complete the Interested applicants should download and complete the Peponi School Teacher Application Form





Guidance on how to complete the form can be found in the Peponi School’s Guidance Notes for Application









We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, innovative and highly motivated teacher of German to cover maternity leave.





Knowledge of and teaching experience of the CIE IGCSE syllabus and of the Edexcel A Level syllabus is advantageous.





Interested applicants will need to involve themselves in boarding life and all other elements of the School.





Maternity cover will run from early January 2018 to the end of February 2018.



How to Apply





Interested applicants should download and complete the Peponi School Teacher Application Form





Guidance on how to complete the form can be found in the Peponi School’s Guidance Notes for Application





Your email should be addressed to:



Mr Mark Durston

Headmaster

Peponi School



Email: applicants@peponischool.org



Because of the volume of applications it will not be possible to respond to all candidates.