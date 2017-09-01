Jobs and Vacancies in Java, Nairobi, Kenya

Verification Officer

Verifying all the branch orders in an efficient and timely manner and cross checking the accuracy of the marshalled orders before dispatch

Responsibilities:

·         Verification of the branch orders that have been picked and marshalled from Butchery, Bakery, Roastery and Central Stores against the provided documentation
·         Dispatching of the verified orders to the branches in an orderly and timely manner to ensure no delays
·         Documenting any variations that are observed during the verification process for appropriate corrective actions
·         Maintaining all the appropriate and accurate records that show a trail of all the dispatches for traceability
·         Communicating to the branches any material information on dispatch that may affect timely receipt of orders
·         Prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports
·         Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

·         Post-secondary certification in Business/Technical related fields.
·         Minimum grade of C (plain) at KCSE Level
·         Not less than 2 years working experience in a similar position, or in stores management
·         Computer literate with strong skills in Microsoft Excel, and Word.
·         Work accurately with speed to execute the assigned tasks
·         Effective communication skills
·         Good numerical skills
·         Possess supervisory skills
·         Must have very high ethical and integrity standards
·         Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision
·         Should be able to stand for several hours at a day and lift materials
·         Able to work under pressure or a stressful environment.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here
Drivers

Driving of company vehicles for goods and staff transportation; and documents delivery.
Responsibilities
·         Collection of supplies and delivery of goods/documents to our designated outlets.
·         Ensuring proper confirmation and documentation of goods in transit.
·         Ensuring vehicle is always maintained in good condition by safe driving and timely reporting of maintenance issues.
·         Observing rules and regulation of motor vehicle handling when driving.
·         Maintain proper records and work ticket for Motor vehicles assigned
·         Detect and report common faults in good time
·         Ensure timely reporting of Motor vehicles due for service
·         Timely reporting of accidents
·         Knowledge, Skill and Abilities
Qualifications
·         Must have a valid driving license with the relevant class free from any endorsement.
·         Must have at least a KCSE certificate with a minimum C grade with at least a pass in English & Kiswahili.
·         Minimum 5 years driving experience in a commercial set up.
·         Knowledge on Traffic Rules and Regulations and adequate knowledge of the highway code.
·         Updated certificate of Good conduct.
·         Letter of recommendation from the company worked.
·         Good driving skills
·         Good written and verbal communication skills
·         Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
·         Able to work well with other colleagues.
·         Computer and mechanical Knowledge.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here

   

