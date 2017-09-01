Jobs and Vacancies in Java, Nairobi, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Java, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 04:08
Verification Officer
Verifying all the branch orders in an efficient and timely manner and cross checking the accuracy of the marshalled orders before dispatch
Responsibilities:
· Verification of the branch orders that have been picked and marshalled from Butchery, Bakery, Roastery and Central Stores against the provided documentation
· Dispatching of the verified orders to the branches in an orderly and timely manner to ensure no delays
· Documenting any variations that are observed during the verification process for appropriate corrective actions
· Maintaining all the appropriate and accurate records that show a trail of all the dispatches for traceability
· Communicating to the branches any material information on dispatch that may affect timely receipt of orders
· Prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports
· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
Qualifications
· Post-secondary certification in Business/Technical related fields.
· Minimum grade of C (plain) at KCSE Level
· Not less than 2 years working experience in a similar position, or in stores management
· Computer literate with strong skills in Microsoft Excel, and Word.
· Work accurately with speed to execute the assigned tasks
· Effective communication skills
· Good numerical skills
· Possess supervisory skills
· Must have very high ethical and integrity standards
· Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision
· Should be able to stand for several hours at a day and lift materials
· Able to work under pressure or a stressful environment.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here
Drivers
Driving of company vehicles for goods and staff transportation; and documents delivery.
Responsibilities
· Collection of supplies and delivery of goods/documents to our designated outlets.
· Ensuring proper confirmation and documentation of goods in transit.
· Ensuring vehicle is always maintained in good condition by safe driving and timely reporting of maintenance issues.
· Observing rules and regulation of motor vehicle handling when driving.
· Maintain proper records and work ticket for Motor vehicles assigned
· Detect and report common faults in good time
· Ensure timely reporting of Motor vehicles due for service
· Timely reporting of accidents
· Knowledge, Skill and Abilities
Qualifications
· Must have a valid driving license with the relevant class free from any endorsement.
· Must have at least a KCSE certificate with a minimum C grade with at least a pass in English & Kiswahili.
· Minimum 5 years driving experience in a commercial set up.
· Knowledge on Traffic Rules and Regulations and adequate knowledge of the highway code.
· Updated certificate of Good conduct.
· Letter of recommendation from the company worked.
· Good driving skills
· Good written and verbal communication skills
· Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
· Able to work well with other colleagues.
· Computer and mechanical Knowledge.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here