Jobs and Vacancies in General Electric, Nairobi, Kenya

Property Leader

Global Operations Properties (GO-P) leads the full spectrum of real estate support functions from global facility management to worldwide construction projects to defining real estate strategy for locations and offices housing GE’s 300K+ employees. The Property Leader – Sub-Saharan Africa is responsible for this entire end-to-end scope for GE properties in Sub-Saharan Africa, the current main countries (which may change at any time) being South Africa, Angola, Nigeria and Kenya.

Responsibilities:

· Managing facilities across the Sub-Saharan Africa region, the Property Leader will provide leadership, direction and will communicate/present ideas and requirements to all levels to optimize the property portfolio.

· Serve as a properties expert for GO-P in the sub-region providing advice and counsel to GO-P staff in the region and GE businesses in development of Growth Playbooks and Budgets

· Develop capital project requirements and define roles, responsibilities of project team with appropriate resources

· Contractual management (Regional Facilities Operations/Real Estate Operations & Projects)

· Manage process for approval of funds required to optimize the property portfolio

· Ensure lease agreements are executed and maintained compliantly

· Develop execution plans for capital projects, optimizing GE value

· Manage project(s) scope, control costs and schedule and ensure compliance with contract documents, whilst always ensuring alignment with business requirements

· Ensure the optimum operation of properties leveraging IFM partners to deliver safe and compliant environments that meet the needs of the stakeholders

· Leverage the marketplace, as well as existing relationships, to maximize value with suppliers

· Work with GO-P regional and wider teams (Operations, Engineering, Legal, Sourcing) to manage leases, capital projects and operations of facilities

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or international equivalent in Surveying, Engineering, Construction/Building Sciences, Real Estate, Architecture,

· Project Management or Facilities Management or significant relevant experience

· Ten years of experience managing properties working directly for an owner or as an owner’s representative within the Africa region

· Demonstrated increasing levels of responsibility and accountability gained from within an international corporate environment

· Proven ability to self-manage, self-motivate and drive team performance – able to organize and focus teams and tasks remotely in a matrix environment

· Strong financial acumen, able to build, analyse and manage budgets with an understanding of capital vs operational expenditure with corresponding impacts to the balance sheet and P&L account

· Proven leadership, interpersonal, influencing, communication and presentation skills

· Proficient with Microsoft Office software; experience working with digital online databases

· Project management experience, including identifying projects, developing project plans and execution strategies (must have experience as project leaders/developers, not only as superintendents/field engineers)

· Must be willing to comply with pre-employment screening, which may include drug testing (where allowed by law), reference verification and background check

· Must be authorized and willing to work from an office in Nairobi, Kenya

· Must be willing to travel approximately 30% of the time

· Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location

Sales Team Leader





The following role will support GE Industrial Finance segment which is GE Capital’s new vertical segment focused on financing solutions for GE’s industrial customers. This business includes a Captive Finance component as well as Healthcare Equipment Finance in addition to Working Capital Solutions.

As a pure GE captive financing company, the goal of this entity is to leverage 400+ mid market relationships to create financing solutions to facilitate GE industrial orders.

Responsibilities:

· Provide commercial leadership for the Middle East and Africa region of Industrial Finance

· Partner with cross functional teams to facilitate the execution of deals

· Establish an effective internal operating rhythm and partnership with GE counterparts and businesses’ finance organizations as well as regional business leaders to define the financing strategy for this territory.

· Develop proposals and lead engagements pertaining to prospects needs and structuring solutions

· Pipeline and region management as well as financial estimates and projections

· Build blueprint reviews and growth playbook presentations

· Develop, review and present financial models to assess operating performance, valuation and appropriate capital structure of selected prospects.

· Leading interactive idea generation dialogue with key GE groups including key leaders within the GE Industrial Businesses, Capital

· Markets, Industry Research team and marketing

· Prepare and lead discussions on analytical materials to articulate strategic or financial rationale supporting investment proposals.

· Lead a team of 8-10 senior sales professionals providing financing solutions for GE equipment

· Establish team goals, lead evaluations and manage team’s overall performance and development

Qualifications

· At least 7 years of regional commercial leadership experience in investment businesses, commercial lending or equivalent field

· Familiarity with commercial, financial, loan and equity products

· Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or Economics;

· Managerial/Leadership experience, ability to manage multiple stakeholders

· Comprehensive knowledge of corporate and industry financial analysis

· Working knowledge of industry related risk, tax and legal principles

· Comprehensive knowledge of lease structures and processes

· Strong analytical skills to evaluate data, formulate accurate conclusions and develop action plans

· Excellent verbal communication and influencing skills;

· Experience developing and presenting to external customers, third parties in addition to internal stakeholders

· Demonstrated ability to build and foster relationships with senior management of prospects and customers

· Team player with proven ability to execute in a dynamic environment

· Strong organizational skills and ability to multitask

Legal Operations Analyst





We are seeking an experienced Legal Business Analyst to join a new consolidated Global Legal Operations team which will be part of the Legal Shared Services organization within GE.

The role is part of the new Global Team of experts in Legal Operations servicing all GE businesses, with a focus around data analysis and governance efforts related to legal entity management and regulatory data in the SSA (Central/West Africa & Eastern/Southern Africa).

Responsibilities:

· Work closely with the Senior Counsels and key stakeholders in the region to implement various Legal Shared Services projects and support global implementation relating to legal entity management and governance across GE businesses.

· Responsibilities include but not limited to: legal entity & branch management and governance compliance within the SSA region; track key compliance timelines and ensure legal compliance of Legal entities & branches within respective regions; and develop dashboards for reporting purposes to Senior Leaders.

· Act as subject matter expert in data management and take an instrumental role with establishing; improving and maintaining current document and Legal Entity data management databases.

· Preparation of: basic legal documents, detailed presentations, corporate structure charts, filing forms, project plans, and training materials.

· Work closely with Senior Counsels and key internal and external stakeholders to manage and lead key strategic projects and conduct legal and compliance reviews within the region.

· Receive and independently manage service requests from key business unit’s teams and ensure timely delivery of requested services.

Qualifications

· Bachelors’ degree, with at least 3 years in Legal Operations, Compliance or other similar functions, managing processes and systems

· Minimum of 1 year of experience in a customer facing role

· Understanding of the technology platforms used by Legal Operations plus experience working and managing cross – jurisdictional strategic projects legal operations

· Experience managing cross jurisdictional projects and multiple work streams

· Superior verbal and written communication skills and ability to maintain and develop customer relationship

· Advanced proficiency with Excel, proficiency in other Microsoft Office suite applications (PowerPoint, Word, Project, Visio)

· Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location

· Strong analytical and communication skills

· Change-oriented

· Demonstrated integrity

· Team player orientation

· Reliable and has ability to adapt his/her communication style to different stakeholders

· Service attitude, being available to customers and client needs

· Flexibility and willingness to think broadly and build relationship in a matrix environment

