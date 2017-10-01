Jobs and Vacancies in Embu University, Kenya

Medical Officer

(Ref: UoEm/MO/10/2017)

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Medicine degree in Human Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ relevant work experience in a large hospital setting;

· Be licensed to practice medicine by the Kenya Medical and Dentists Practitioners Board;

· Have experience in managing a team and building capacity;

· Have postgraduate qualification/short courses in various medical fields;

· Be conversant with relevant computer based health management systems;

· Have knowledge of laws and regulations governing medical practices in Kenya.









Games Officer

(Ref: UoEm/AGO/10/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of at least KCSE C- (minus) aggregate and a Certificate and Diploma in Coaching or Sports Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognizedInstitution.

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience in coaching or sports administration preferably in an institution of higher learning;

· Possess at least two (2) specific sport federation coaching certificates Football, Hockey and/or Martial Arts Basketball, Handball and/or Volleyball;

· Demonstrate ability to train and coach the two sports at National level;

· Hold a valid first-aid certificate.









Motor Vehicle Mechanic Technical

(Ref: UoEm/MVM/10/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of at least KCSE D+ aggregate and a relevant Government Trade Test Certificate Grade I (GTT 1) or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience in a busy and formal motor vehicle garage;

· Demonstrate ability to trouble shoot problems;

· Be conversant with motor vehicle spare parts; and

· Have basic computer skills.

· Knowledge of motor vehicle electrical system will be an added advantage.









Senior Cook

The University of Embu (UoEm) is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the following positions:

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of KCSE C /KCE DIV III and above and a Diploma in Food and Beverages Production from a recognized institution. In addition they must:

· Have at least three (3) years’ relevant work experience as a cook in a busy catering department.

· Be conversant with hygiene, health and safety regulations in catering;

· Demonstrate ability to develop special menus and meals when required;

· Have experience in preparing a budget and ordering supplies;

· Have experience in menu planning;

· Be able to manage kitchen staff; and

· Show evidence of computer literacy.





Cook

The University of Embu (UoEm) is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the following positions:

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of KCSE D+/KCE DIV III and a Certificate in Food and Beverage Production.

· Have at least two (2) years’ relevant work experience in a busy catering department;

· Be conversant with hygiene, health and safety regulations in catering;

· Have experience in ordering supplies and managing stock levels;

· Demonstrated knowledge of various cooking procedures and methods;

· Have experience in menu planning.









Assistant Accountant

(Ref: UoEm/AA/10/2017)

Qualifications

· must be holders of a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

· Have CPA (K) or equivalent professional qualification;

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ relevant work experience in a large organization;

· Demonstrate experience of working in a computerized accounting environment;

· Be a person of high integrity and ethical standards and a team player;

· Be familiar with financial regulations and procedures and ability to enhance internal controls.









Kitchen Steward

The University of Embu (UoEm) is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the following positions:

· Applicants must be holders of KCSE D+/KCE DIV III. In addition, applicants must:

· Have at least two (2) years’ relevant work experience in a busy catering department;

· Ability to work well under pressure;

· Possess good customer service and communication skills;

· Knowledge Transforms

How to apply:

Open the University 0f Embu website ; go to the job application portal and fill your details as guided; and Send one (1) hard copy of the application letter, accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae (signed on all pages), copies of certified academic and professional certificates, National ID card, current payslip (if any) and other relevant testimonials.

They should also give their mobile numbers, email address and names of three (3) referees who should send their recommendation letters directly in sealed envelopes. Note: Applicants who do not submit one (1) hard copy will not be considered.

Applications together with referee letters (with job reference number clearly marked on the envelope)

should reach the undersigned not later than 3rd November 2017.

The Vice-Chancellor,

University of Embu,

P.O Box 6-60100

Embu, Kenya

Only qualified and shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Persons with disability encouraged to apply. University of Embu does not levy any fees for job applications. University of Embu is an equal opportunity employer