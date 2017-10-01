Jobs and Vacancies in a Dairy Cooperative SACCO in Kenya

Kiambaa Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society is in the process of expanding its operations.



With these new and exciting developments, we are seeking highly motivated applicants for the following new positions:



Quality Assurance Supervisor



Job Responsibilities

· Ensures that the milk received and sold by the plant satisfies the prescribed quality both by the Society and the Dairy Regulation Board;

· Ensure that the appropriate tests and checks are undertaken- i.e. water, acidity levels and any chemical reagents are carried out and recorded;

· Ensure strict inventory control at the main tank, monitor movement of milk from farmers to the customers;

· Monitoring the inventory of quality control apparatus and inputs, procurement of the same and ensuring that there is no downtime on milk quality checks;

· Coordinating with the Operations Supervisor in managing the milk delivery and field milk graders:

· Develop SOPs, standards, safety, sanitary regulations, waste management and water supply specification.

· Any other job that may be given by the manager or the Board of Management.

Qualifications

· Degree in Dairy Technology and Management or any other related degree

· 5 years’ experience in dairy management/Dairy Laboratory Technology

· Knowledge in HACCP and other Food production quality certification is an added advantage

· Good analytical skills and firmness in decision making and Report writing.

· Strong communication skills with ability to communicate with different levels of the organization structure.

Assistant Quality Assurance



Job Responsibilities

· Ensuring all the milk graders have adequate and good working condition quality check tools.

· Undertaking impromptu checks from the centers to ensure that the quality checks are being undertaken.

· Check and ensure all the machinery are working perfectly at all times and that the temperatures are correct.

· Conduct standardized tests on milk products;

· Supervise cleanliness of the laboratory, plant area, equipment and machinery.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Food Production / Dairy management

· At least 2 years’ experience where 1 year must be in the Dairy Industry

· Strong Communication skills with fluency in English both written and spoken

· Strong report writing skills

· Knowledge in HACCP and other Food production quality certification is an added advantage

How to Apply





Interested applicants can send their cover letter, CV and their testimonials on or before 31st October 2017 to the address below



The Chairperson,

Kiambaa Dairy F.C.S. Ltd

P.O. Box 3-00219

Karuri

