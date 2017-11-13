Jobs and Vacancies in Cytonn, Nairobi, Kenya

Chief Operating Officer

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. Our investments are in real estate and private equity.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong equity incentive structure.

The primary responsibility is to work alongside the Managing Partner, Partners and Senior Executives to ensure the day-to-day execution of operations, with speed and accuracy. The person will be responsible for developing a strategic support services function that is responsive and proactive to business and client needs.

Responsibilities

· Overall responsibility of most of Cytonn’s support services functions with a view to developing them into proactive, flexible and responsive support functions focused on growing the business, meeting client needs, with a focus on the risk / return proposition in decision making;

· Forge working relationships with company executives and team leaders with a view to providing execution leadership that enhances our strategic position and value proposition in the market;

· Lead direction of company resources to the most productive uses by making strategic choices in terms of products, markets and strategies in order to create maximum value for Cytonn’s stakeholders;

· Plan and direct initiatives, objectives and all aspects of Cytonn’s operational policies;

· Measure effectiveness and efficiency of operational processes both internally and externally and find ways to improve processes;

· Lead the development of strategic management initiatives, which include (i) expansion, (ii) acquisitions, (iii) staffing levels, (iv) cost-containment, and (v) consolidation of multiple locations, Special Purpose Vehicles and portfolio companies;

· Contribute fully to the development of company strategy across all areas of the business, challenging assumptions and decision-making as appropriate and providing financial analysis and guidance on all activities, plans, targets and business drivers;

· Alongside the departmental heads, review department plans, goals and initiatives, budgets and structural setups of each department; monitor progress and changes and keep senior leadership team abreast of the organization’s financial status;

· Working with our technology department and respective businesses, support the ongoing automation project aimed at transforming the organization into an IT company that happens to offer investment and real estate products and services.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Degree, with at least a 2nd Class Upper Division is preferred. Masters in administration/strategic management will be an added advantage.

· At least a B+ in KCSE is preferred

· At least 7 years of overall professional experience.

· Understanding of all business functions, including investments, real estate, finance, operations, administration, human resources, marketing and brand.

· Demonstrable competency in strategic planning and business development.

· Skills in organizational development, personnel management, budget and resource development, and strategic planning.

· Possess personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to Cytonn’s mission and vision.

· A track record in financial management. A successful track record in setting priorities; keen analytic, organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision-making.

· Excellent communication and relationship building skills with an ability to prioritize, negotiate, and work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders.

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through.

· Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion with minimal directions.

· Communicate effectively verbally and in writing; ability to establish and maintain solid relationships with staff members, clients, administrators and custodians.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal





Finance

Job Category: Finance

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 23rd, 2017

To manage its rapid growth, Cytonn Investments is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join as the Financial Controller (FC). The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong equity incentive structure.

The key role of the position is to provide financial advice and counsel on strategic and operational issues in the Finance Department, as well as work with the Finance Team to execute and reconcile the daily financial and accounting activity of the firm.

As a Manager of Cytonn, he/she will be expected to continuously offer all stakeholders the most accurate financial position of the firm, as well as assist in offering perspectives as to how Cytonn can meet, and exceed, its goals and objectives while maintaining a financially sound position.

Responsibilities

· Take overall control of the company’s accounting function.

· Handle full spectrum of financial and cost accounting role e.g. Forecasting and budgeting.

· Perform full set of accounts and ensure timely closing of accounts.

· Perform project cost forecasts/budgets, cost tracking, monitoring and controls.

· Responsible for timely monthly consolidated financial statements, payments and cash-flow.

· Review & approve payment vouchers & journal entries.

· Perform cash flow forecasting, budgeting and working closely with the operations and project teams in analyzing margins, variances and cost analysis.

· Assist in leading the annual budgeting and planning process including forecasting.

· Assist the Directors in leading the audit process; ensure transparency in all internal and external financial reporting.

· Developing financial strategies by forecasting capital, facilities and staff requirements, identifying monetary resources, developing action plan.

· Effectively manage, lead and develop a finance and corporate services team; develop, mentor and where necessary, recruit a staff of high performers that recognize and embrace Cytonn’s vision and its unique culture and set of values; build the team’s bench strength.

· Work with Directors to establish and implement both short and long-term goals, objectives and policies for the Finance Department.

· Accountable for all the timely preparation and accuracy of all financial reports and documents to be presented to the Board, shareholders and financial/investment community.

· Maintain a strong relationship with the Company’s bankers and other lenders and determine loan credit facility requirements and administering arrangements.

· Implement a robust contracts management; ensure that the contract billing and collection schedule is adhered to and that financial data and cash flow are steady and support operational requirements.

· Manage company policies regarding capital requirements, debt, taxation, equity, disposals and acquisitions, as appropriate.

· Ensure that the regulatory requirements of all statutory bodies are met, and ensure compliance with taxation and any other financial legal requirements.

· Ensure the designing and implementation of procurement strategies that support the business, the changing market conditions, and new business opportunities.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field (MBA/Msc an added advantage)

· Professional accounting designation (ACCA, CPA etc.)

· At least 7 years of overall professional experience; ideally 5+ years of broad financial management experience.

· Global markets and operating experience will be a significant added advantage.

· Strong leadership skills.

· A track record in financial management.

· Keen analytic, organization and problem solving skills, which support and enable sound decision making.

How to Apply

Financial Advisor Finance

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 13th, 2017

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full time basis with the distribution team as financial advisors. The Financial Advisor will report to the Unit Manger and work on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade C+ and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

How to Apply

Sales and Distribution

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 13th, 2017

Cytonn Towers is a mixed-use development that will be located in Kilimani, Nairobi. It will comprise of three 35 floor towers and will be 150 metres high with office, residential and retail space. We are seeking an experienced and motivated sales associate to join our team and have direct impact on Cytonn Towers sales and marketing.

Responsibilities

· The sales executive will be involved in developing marketing strategies for one of our iconic development and sourcing for prospective clients

· Taking the clients through the product until the execution of the sale

· He/she shall attend and represent Cytonn in events held such as expos and sales activations

· Monitoring and analysing sales and market trends

· Identifying target markets and developing strategies to communicate with them

· Building market position of the development by locating, developing, defining, negotiating and closing business relationships with clients

· Carry out product demonstration to clients and brief them about the benefits, location, prices and payment methods

· Carry out site visits to showcase the products to the clients

· Share a daily report on the achievements, products uptake, as well as any challenges encountered

· Carry out regional marketing campaigns for the development

· Carry out any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time by your supervisor

· Responsible for being a brand ambassador for the development involved and acting professional at all times

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B+ and above

· A second class upper division degree from a reputable institution

· At least 3 years relevant sales experience in real estate and financial products

· Individuals with youthful energy and a team spirit

· Ability to meet targets

· Resourcefulness, initiative, maturity of judgement and tact

· Presentable and with good command of the English language

· Strong communication skills and ability to identify prospective clients

· Good understanding of Cytonn products and willingness to learn

· Ability to confidently explain and sell financial products and real-estate

· Excellent client service skills

· Ability to guide clients to the activation desk, hold a conversation and create interest in the product

How to Apply

Sales & Marketing

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 13th, 2017

Cytonn Towers is a mixed-use development that will be located in Kilimani, Nairobi. It will comprise of three 35 floor towers and will be 150 metres high with office, residential and retail space. We are seeking an experienced and motivated sales director to join our team and have direct impact on Cytonn Towers sales and marketing.

The holder of this role will be responsible for planning and implementing marketing and product development programs, both short and long term, targeted towards existing and new markets.

Responsibilities

· Develop and implement strategic marketing plans and sales plans and forecasts to achieve corporate objectives for Cytonn Towers

· Serve as a representative of Cytonn Towers at conferences, events, trade shows and other industry functions

· Plan and oversee advertising and promotion activities including print, online, electronic media, and direct mail

· Ensures effective control of marketing results, and takes corrective action to guarantee that achievement of marketing objectives falls within designated budgets

· Establish and maintain relationships with industry influencers and key strategic partners

· Monitor competitor products, sales and marketing activities

· Develop and manage sales/marketing operating budgets

· Develop and recommend product positioning, packaging and pricing strategy to produce the highest possible long-term market share

· Direct market channel development activities and coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals

· Guide in preparation of marketing activity reports and presents to executive management

· Coordinate liaison between sales department and other sales related units

· Analyse and control expenditures of division to conform to budgetary requirements

· Represents company at trade association meetings to promote product

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B+ and above

· A second class upper division bachelors degree from a reputable institution

· Over 12 years relevant sales experience in real estate and financial products

· Leadership skills to successfully supervise and develop a team of direct reports

· Client focus

· Results driven

· Proven professional history of achieving impressive sales results

· Must have broad market knowledge and ethical negotiating skills

· Presentable and with good command of the English language

· Willingness to stay highly informed about the market and any potential changes

· Analytical mind with strong math skills and keen business sense

How to Apply

