Jobs and Vacancies in Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Kenya (18 Vacancies)

Our client, Agriculture and Food Authority is the regulatory authority for the food and agriculture sector in Kenya.



Established by the AFA Act in 2013, the Authority is responsible for enhancing synergies between the various actors, standardization and quality assurance of agricultural products and increased competitiveness in the sector.



Due to recent reorganization exercise occasioned by merger of 8 entities in the agriculture sector and involving job evaluation, review the Authority’s organizational structure and staff rationalization, the Authority is seeking to fill the following exciting and challenging positions:



Director / Head of Directorate









Ref. AFA/DIR/01/2017





(8 Posts)



Reporting to the Director General, this position is responsible for providing technical and administrative leadership in their respective Directorates focusing on the individual products / segments.





These Directorates are as follows: Tea, Coffee, Sugar, Nuts and Oils, Food Crops, Horticultural Crops, Fibre Crops, and Miraa / Pyrethrum and Other Industrial Crops.



Key Responsibilities

· Provide overall day to day leadership and administration of operations of the respective Directorate;

· Spearhead the formulation of policies and guidelines on dealing with the respective product/sector;

· Lead the promotion of the industry productivity and competitiveness of the sector production;

· Establish and enforce regulations/ standards related to the particular sector across the value chain; and

· Formulate and promote the sector marketing research strategies and develop strategies for both the domestic and international markets.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields; Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities and Arts, Business, Finance, Computer Science, Social Sciences, Agricultural Studies or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than 10 years relevant work experience with 4 years at leadership level; and

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.









Director - Corporate Services









Ref. AFA/DCS/01/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director General, the position is responsible for overall management of enabling and support services in the Authority including Finance, HR and Administration, ICT, Technical Services and Regional Coordination.



Key Responsibilities

· Oversee the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures;

· Ensure that financial resources of the Authority are managed efficiently and provide accurate and timely financial information;

· Ensure continuous operation and cost-efficiency of the Authority’s ICT systems, network, database architecture and data security; and

· Provide liaison and representation the Authority with stakeholders and facilitating the Authority’s activities in the regions.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields; Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities and Arts, Business, Finance, Computer Science, Social Sciences, Agricultural Studies or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than 10 years relevant work experience with 4 years in leadership; and

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.









Company Secretary and Head of Legal









Ref. AFA/CS/O1/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director General, this position is responsible for company secretarial and legal functions of the Authority.



Key Responsibilities

· Provide advisory services to the Management and the Board on legal matters;

· Ensure compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements;

· Effective and efficient management of Board activities;

· Draft and negotiate legal agreements on behalf of the Authority; and

· Execute contracts and other instruments for the Authority.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Bachelors degree ¡n Law and a Masters in a relevant field;

· Be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with an up to date practicing certificate;

· Be fully qualified Certificate Public Secretary (CPS) or equivalent; and

· Has not less than 8 years post-qualification experience in legal practice with 4 years at leadership level.









Head of Audit









Ref. AFA/HA/01/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting operationally to the Board and administratively to the Director General, this position is responsible for providing Management and the Audit Committee with reasonable assurance that the management control systems throughout the Authority are adequate and operating effectively.



Key Responsibilities

· Oversee independent reviews and evaluations of the Authority’s financial, operational and IT systems;

· Lead, manage and develop an effective audit program for the Authority;

· Prepare a risk based annual audit plan for the approval of the Board Audit & Risk Committee and ensure implementation;

· Review audit findings with internal and external auditors, appraise the management and report to the Board Audit & Risk Committee; and

· Prepare and guide the audit committee on risk management and audit and provide secretariat services to the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Business Administration, Commerce, Economics, Finance, Accounting or related field from a recognized university;

· Must have relevant Professional Qualifications in any of the following; CPA (K), ACCA, CFA, CIMA and related field;

· Has not less than 8 years relevant work experience with 4 years in management; and

· Hold valid membership to Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).









Head of Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management





Ref. AFA/CPSRM/01/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director General, this position is responsible for providing leadership in corporate and strategic planning and risk management functions for the Authority.



Key Responsibilities

· Coordinate the development and monitor implementation of the strategic plan for the Authority;

· Guide the Authority’s directorates and departments in setting and cascading performance contract targets and evaluate the implementation of the performance contracts;

· Undertake corporate research geared towards improving service delivery to internal and external customers for the Authority;

· Evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk and quality management, control and governance processes;

· Mobilise financial resources for the Authority with potential partners; and

· Design, implement and review the Quality Management System (QMS) for the Authority and ensure continued compliance with applicable subscribed standards and regulatory requirements.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields; Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities and Arts, Business, Finance, Computer Science, Social Sciences, Agricultural Studies or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than 8 years relevant work experience with 4 years in management; and

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage.









Head of Finance









Ref. AFA/FIN/01/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director - Corporate Services, this position is responsible for ensuring that financial resources of the Authority are managed prudently, identifying profitable investment opportunities and providing accurate and timely financial information.



Key Responsibilities

· Contribute to the development and implementation of operational strategies, policies, regulations, procedures and standards for management of Finance and Accounts;

· Oversee the preparation and implementation of periodic departmental and unit budgets and cash flow planning;

· Ensure safe custody of the Authority’s assets and financial resources;

· Undertake sound financial investment in line with the organization investment policies;

· Ensure preparation of periodic financial statements and annual accounts in line with International Reporting Standards as prescribed by the Public Sector Accounting Standard Board; and

· Coordinate statutory audits and follow up actions with other departments.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Business Administration, Commerce, Economics, Finance, Accounting or related field from a recognized university;

· Be fully qualified Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or equivalent;

· Has not less than 8 years relevant work experience with 4 years in management; and

· Hold valid membership to Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).









Head of Human Resource and Administration





Ref. AFA/HRA/01/2017





(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director - Corporate Services, this position is responsible for providing leadership of the human resources management and administration function of the Authority.



Key Responsibilities

· Conceptualize, design and implement people strategy in line with the corporate strategy and regulatory requirements;

· Manage employee relations, staff benefits, training, talent management programs and welfare programs;

· Provide direction in the annual HR planning process, developing and monitoring the HR budget to ensure compliance; and

· Lead the provision of adequate utilities, facilities and administrative services to ensure effective and efficient operations at the Authority.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields; Social Sciences, Business Administration, Human Resource or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than 8 years relevant work experience with 4 years in management; and

· Has a Post Graduate qualification in Human Resource Management; and

· Hold valid membership to Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), be on good standing and have a valid practising certificate, as stipulated in the Human Resource Management Professional Act 2012 or other relevant professional body.









Director General







Ref. AFA/DG/01/2017



(1 Post)



Reporting to the Board of Directors, this position is responsible for providing strategic direction, leadership and advice to the Authority.



Key Responsibilities

· Provide overall day to day leadership and administration of the Authority’s operations under the guidance of the Board;

· Develop and recommend to the board short, medium and long term strategies, business plans, and annual operating budgets;

· Establish proper internal monitoring and control systems and procedures;

· Develop and strengthen networks and partnerships with the various stakeholders within and outside the Authority;

· Advise the Board of Directors on operations, financial and investment planning and sustainable development of Authority interests;

· Direct and coordinate the Authority’s operations and administration to ensure that the various directorates operate in conformity with the overall strategic plans and performance targets;

· Ensure compliance with applicable statutory, legal and regulatory requirements and establish mitigation measures against emerging business risks;

· Promote the Authority’s image and develop good working relationship with all stakeholders and partners while promoting the principles of good governance In the Authority; and

· Maintain a conducive work environment for attracting, retaining and motivating employees while fostering a corporate culture that promotes ethical practices and good corporate citizenship.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Masters and a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields; Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities and Arts, Business, Finance, Computer Science, Social Sciences, Agricultural Studies or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than 12 years relevant work experience with 6 years at strategic leadership level;

· Valid membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage; and

· Training in Corporate governance is desirable.









Manager, Procurement









(1 Post)



Reporting to the Director General, this position is responsible for procurement functions of the Authority.



Key Responsibilities

· Liaise with the Directorates and various departments to prepare and expedite the implementation of the Authority’s consolidated annual procurement plan.

· Lead the identification and prequalification of suppliers of the Authority’s goods, works and services in accordance with the procurement regulations;

· Negotiate and liaise with the Legal department for the preparation of final contracts with suppliers of goods, works and services in line with the Authority’s procurement policy; and

· Coordinate the disposal of the Authority’s assets and stores.

Person Specifications

· Is a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Procurement or related field from a recognized university;

· Has not less than (six) 6 years’ working experience with at least two (2) years in a similar role;

· Has a Post Graduate qualification in Procurement, Purchasing and Supplies and/or Supply Chain Management; and

· Hold valid membership to Kenya Institute of Supply Chain Management (KISCM), be on good standing and have a valid practising certificate, as stipulated in the Supply Practitioners Management Act 2007 or other relevant professional body.

Application Procedure



Shortlisted candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and should submit among other documents; Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board; Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority; Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.



It you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for any of the roles above, please submit your application including copies of your academic arid professional certificates, testimonials and your curriculum vitae, including among other details your current position, current remuneration, e-mail and telephone contacts of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience and quoting the respective reference number on your application letter.



Remuneration for these posts will be as prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission.



To be considered, your application must be received by Wednesday 18 October 2017 addressed to:



The Director

Executive Selection Division

Deloitte Consulting Limited

Deloitte Place, Waiyaki Way Westlands,

Nairobi, Kenya



Email: esd@deloitte.co.ke



AFA is an equal opportunity employer and canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.



Please also note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



