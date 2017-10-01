Jobs and Vacancies in Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi is a private not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides tertiary and secondary level healthcare services.





It is the only hospital in East Africa accredited by the Joint Commission International from USA, the University Hospital has been providing high quality care for the people of East Africa and beyond for over 50 years.



Director, Surgical Services



Ref No: 10/003



Reporting to the Chief Nursing Officer, the Director, Surgical Services will be responsible and accountable for the delivery of safe, effective and efficient patient-family centered care through the continuum of surgical services to include outpatient surgery unit, surgical wards, preoperative unit, operating room, post anesthesia care unit, sterile processing department and anesthesia services.



Key Responsibilities:

· Create and convey the mission and vision of surgical service in line with the hospitals Mission, Vision and Values.

· Formulate departmental goals and objective in collaboration with key department leaders to direct departments activities and goals

· Assist surgical services personnel in evaluating practice and creating strategies for further improvement.

· Facilitate or serve as a member of multidisciplinary team in surgical services planning of patient care.

· Prepare annual capital, operational and staffing budgets in collaboration with CNO, department chair and section heads to meet department goals.

Requirements:



Applicants should have a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA), Health Administration (MHA) or Health Management (MHM).





The incumbent should have a minimum of Ten (10) years’ surgical services experience of which 5 are in an operating room.





S/he should be have a valid Basic Life Support (BLS) certificate and have a current practice license.



Business Development and Operations Manager

Ref No: 10/004



Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Outreach Division, the Operations and Business Development Manager will seek to identify new industry openings, the development of proposals for potential business sites through the expert negotiations, implement revenue enhancement strategies for all outreach centres as well as manage the day to day operation activities of the centres.





Other responsibilities include:

· Planning and budgeting whilst overseeing the overall financial management for the designated centers;

· Manage cost and internal controls for resources of designated centers;

· Participate in the Institutional sales and operations goals;

· Locate and propose potential business sites by contacting potential partners whilst discovering and exploring opportunities;

· Develop negotiating strategies and positions;

· Provide leadership to the employees in the various centres to ensure business goals are achieved.

Requirements:



Applicants must have a Master’s degree in a business related field or equivalent.





The incumbent should have a minimum 3 years’ experience in a health care institution with a marketing orientation. S /he should have strong business acumen, presentation and negotiation skills.



How to Apply



Candidates meeting the above requirements are invited to email their application, curriculum vitae, names of three referees and copies of certificates & testimonials, clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration to hr.recruitment@aku.edu so as to reach not later than 10th November, 2017.



Only short listed candidates will be contacted