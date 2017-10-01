Jobs and Vacancies in Aga Khan University, Nairobi, Kenya

Aga Khan University





Job Vacancy: Consultant Medical Oncologist



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Introduction: Aga Khan University is a private, not for profit, international University established in 1983, with 11 teaching sites in eight countries.





Since 2001, AKU has offered academic programmes in nursing, medicine and education for East Africa.





Responsibilities: The appointee will have an independent consultant status as a medical oncologist, and shall undertake undergraduate and postgraduate teaching, research and clinical activities.



Requirements: The appointee must have completed a structured postgraduate training program in Medical Oncology from a reputable institution and possess exit board certification such FCPS, American Boards, CCST (UK) or equivalent in the specialty of Medical Oncology.





The qualification should also meet the registration criteria with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist.





Candidates should have independent clinical experience as medical oncologist of at least 2 years post exit qualification.





Candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and demonstrated ability to lead a multi-disciplinary team.





Applicants with scholarly contributions to research, teaching and publications shall be preferred.



Successful applicants will join a growing and dynamic department committed to advancing best practice in their discipline, expanding services that meet quality and patient service needs within an internationally accredited university hospital with outstanding diagnostic services.





Successful applicants will develop their academic career in teaching and research.





In education there is a focus on resident training and the development of fellowship programmes and planned introduction of undergraduate training.









Job Vacancy: Full-time Faculty, Pulmonologist, Department of Medicine



Location : Nairobi, Kenya



Responsibilities: The successful candidate for the position will support the development of quality pulmonology services within Aga Khan University Hospital and as faculty in the University, s/he will teach and carry out research.



Requirements: Applicants must have a Masters of Medicine and fellowship training in Pulmonology.





S/he must be registered or be eligible for registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist.





S/he should have teaching and research experience and a minimum of 5 years appropriate clinical experience.



Job Vacancy: Full-time Faculty, Gastroenterologist, Department of Medicine



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Responsibilities: The successful candidate for the position will support the development of quality gastroenterology services within Aga Khan University Hospital and as faculty in the University, s/he will teach and carry out research.



Requirements: Applicants must have a Masters of Medicine and fellowship training in gastroenterology.





S/he must be registered or be eligible for registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners’ & Dentists Board as a specialist.





S/he should have teaching and research experience and a minimum of 5 years appropriate clinical experience.



How to Apply



Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, names of three referees, telephone contact, e-mail address and copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent to





the Manager, Recruitment,

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

P. O. Box 30270-00100,

Nairobi





or by email to hr.recruitment@aku.edu.





Applications by email are preferred.



Please indicate the title of the position on your application. ​



Applications should be submitted latest by March 31, 2018