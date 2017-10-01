Jobs and Vacancies in African Union (For Kenyans)

Bilingual Secretary

The African Union, established as a unique Pan African continental body, is charged with spearheading Africa’s rapid integration and sustainable development by promoting unity, solidarity, cohesion and cooperation among the peoples of Africa and African States as well as developing a new partnership worldwide. Its Headquarters is located in Addis Ababa, capital city of Ethiopia.

In seeking to achieve these objectives, the African Union intends to strengthen its capacity to deliver by, among others, the implementation of new organization structure and the filling of regular and short-term vacant posts.

The Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (IBAR) is an African Union Institution under its Department of Rural Economy and Agriculture, and located in Nairobi, Kenya, which is aimed to transform the African livestock sector for enhanced contribution to socio-economic development and equitable growth.

The Commission of the African Union invites applicants who are citizens of Member States for the regular post of Bilingual Secretary in IBAR.

Summary

Under the supervision of the Director, the secretary shall carry out administrative work including answering telephone calls and taking messages in foreign languages.

Responsibilities

· Perform a variety of office functions and activities;

· Using both English and French Languages on the phone, or face to face with visitors and clients;

· Arranging meetings within and involving the human resources and administration office;

· Making appointments and keeping a diary;

· Making travel and accommodation arrangements;

· Maintaining accurate and tidy filing systems and data bases for all staff in the human resources and administration office and keeping both electronic and hard copies;

· Occasionally handling new staff members within the bureau;

· Handle incoming circulars, reports and letters from head office;

· Take and transcribe dictation from the Senior Human Resources and Administration Officer;

· Manage registry, drivers and messengers;

· Provide public relations and preserve corporate image locally and internationally;

· Draft correspondence, speeches for the Senior Human Resources and Administration Officer and take minutes in meetings

· Ensure availability of stationery stock, equipment and furniture in the human resources and administration office.

Assistant Accountant

Summary

Under the supervision of the Senior Finance Officer the Assistant Accountant shall act as a support staff member within the finance department by performing accounting and payroll tasks for African Union.

Responsibilities

· Manage a complete financial function of the Mission which would include a number of different and diverse operations and inter-related accounts of the financial system;

· Process and verify all bank payment and ensure that the accompanying supporting documents are complete and accurate;

· Keep and update financial records of the office;

· Maintain updated Personnel data (staff contract, leave management, up-to-date personnel information…)

· Maintain up to date files for service providers/contracts;

· Journalize monthly exchange difference and bank charges on the various payments effected through Foreign and Local bank accounts of the Mission;

· Adjust the local bank balance at the end of each month;

· Prepare bank reconciliations;

· Draft various correspondence related to financial and administrative matters and submit to the supervisor;

· Prepare financial statements to be audited