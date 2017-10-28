JIRONGO did not vote despite being a candidate and his name appearing in the presidential ballot – EVIDENCE

Saturday October 28, 2017 - United Democratic Party (UDP) leader, Silas Jirongo, has surprised Kenyans after he failed to vote during the October 26th presidential election, despite his name appearing on the Presidential ballot paper.





According to sources, Jirongo who was supposed to vote at Lumakanda Township Polling Station did not appear up to the closing of the station at around 5pm.





It remains unclear why Jirongo did not vote , despite challenging the…



