JIMMY WANJIGI says his life in danger – UHURU/ RUTO want to kill me like they did to JACOB JUMA!

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail on any arrest warrant against him and his wife.





Wanjigi through his lawyer, Jackson Awele, wants orders barring police and the DPP from trespassing and entering his private residence despite having search warrants.





The businessman says in his suit that the DPP, through his officers without a court warrant, entered his Muthaiga home on account of a…



