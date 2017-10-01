JANET MBUGUA clears the air on her Sh 800,000 monthly salary on Citizen TV.

Tuesday, 17 October 2017 - Former anchor, Janet Mbugua, has cleared the air on her alleged Sh 800,000 monthly salary when she was working at Citizen TV.


It was rumoured that Citizen TV poached her from a South African TV station and gave her a mouth-watering deal of Sh 800,000 salary  per month.

Janet has refuted claims that she used to earn a monthly salary of Sh 800,000.

While speaking during an..

