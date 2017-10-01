JAMES ORENGO reveals NASA’s plan if UHURU’s sworn in as President - God save Kenya.

Sunday, 29 October 2017 - Siaya Senator James Orengo revealed on Saturday that National Super Alliance (NASA) will declare Raila Odinga winner of the August 8th presidential elections if President Uhuru Kenyatta is sworn in for a second term.





Speaking during a rally at Mavoko, Machakos County, Orengo said:





“We will use August 8 results to swear NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, if Uhuru Kenyatta tries to use October 26th poll results to be sworn in.”





Orengo insisted that President Uhuru does not have sovereign authority neither does he have the Kenyan people on his side.





He added:





“The executive authority of..



