JAMES ORENGO reveals NASA’s plan if UHURU’s sworn in as President - God save Kenya.

..Republic of Kenya is with the people of Kenya, the Constitution says you have the sovereign authority.”





“Uhuru does not have sovereign authority, you people have,”





Uhuru’s win in the repeat presidential election boycotted by NASA has been tainted by low voter turn-out which puts his legitimacy in the balance.





Meanwhile, Raila Odinga has made it clear they will not use violent confrontations with the Government if President Uhuru is declared winner but do a peaceful resistance and no demonstrations.





Speaking to CNN, he also said that they will make known the measures they are going to employ to increase pressure on the Government on Monday 30th October.



