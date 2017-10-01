It’s over for UHURU/ RUTO/ DUALE as court orders IEBC to open servers - Truth finally to be revealed

Friday October 6, 2017 - The ruling Jubilee Party has been dealt a severe blow after High Court ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open the servers used in the Garissa Parliamentary election during the August 8th General Elections for scrutiny.





High Court Judge Hedwing Ong’undi issued the order following the petition filed by former National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, seeking to overturn the election of National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale.





In his petition, Maalim, through his...



