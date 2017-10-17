It is time for UKAMBANI to join Government! MUSILA tells KAMBA as he says RAILA/ KALONZO are useless

Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Former Kitui Senator, David Musila, has said time has come for people of Ukambani to realign themselves with the ruling Government.





Speaking on Tuesday when he welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for a campaign rally in Kitui County, Musila said the community was tired of being in the Opposition because they were 'suffering'.





"There is nothing to show in terms of…



