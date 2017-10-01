Is UHURU afraid of RAILA? See the killers he has ‘hired’ to protect him after withdrawing BABA’s security

Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is now reportedly under the protection of a new highly-trained police unit since Mashujaa Day.





Reliable sources have intimated that since Mashujaa Day, Uhuru is under the 24-hour protection of the lethal police unit called J-Company or J-Coy as it is referred.





The J-Coy commandos are highly trained killers.





They are trained in an Israeli desert by Mossad, one of the most feared forces worldwide.





Armed with...



