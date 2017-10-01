Is NASA planning to start a revolution to overthrow UHURU? See what they will do when RAILA lands at JKIA

Is NASA planning to start a revolution to overthrow UHURU? See what they will do when RAILA lands at JKIANews 18:56
Friday October 13, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) is planning a grand reception for their leader, Raila Odinga, when he returns from the United Kingdom where he travelled to on Wednesday.
This was revealed by Siaya Senator James Orengo who announced a major rally to welcome Raila back to the country on Saturday.
Orengo, who is also the National Super Alliance Chief Agent, urged NASA supporters to turn out in large numbers so as to..
Page 1 2