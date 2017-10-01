Is KALONZO giving up on RAILA ODINGA? See what he said that has left BABA scratching head

Saturday October 7, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, has shocked his boss, Raila Odinga, after he indicated that they could give up on some of the demands placed by NASA ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.





Speaking yesterday during an interview with the media, Kalonzo offered to help break the impasse between NASA and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of polls if the IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, and his Secretariat are removed and Jubilee drops scheme to...



