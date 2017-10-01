Is KALONZO giving up on RAILA ODINGA? See what he said that has left BABA scratching head

...amend the election laws.





He noted that he is ready to convince Raila Odinga to drop his unrealistic demands.





He also said that he is will to persuade Raila to participate in the repeat polls slated for October 26th with Al Ghurair and OT Morpho if the two demands are adequately addressed.





“If Chebukati sacks Chiloba today and President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, drop their mischievous Election Laws Amendment Bill currently executed on their behalf in Parliament, I will request Raila that we teach Jubilee a lesson in the repeat polls,” Kalonzo said.



