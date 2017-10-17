Is JOSHUA KUTTUNY headed to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA? See his latest statement against UHURU/ RUTO

Is JOSHUA KUTTUNY headed to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA? See his latest statement against UHURU/ RUTONews 06:54
Tuesday October 17, 2017 - Cherangani MP, Joshua Kuttuny, has issued a statement that could be construed to mean that he may soon dump Jubilee Coalition for National Super Alliance (NASA).
Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Kuttuny urged the Government to stop tear-gassing and shooting anti-IEBC demonstrators.
Instead, Kuttuny asked acting Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and the police service to…
