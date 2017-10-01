Is JOSHUA KUTTUNY headed to RAILA ODINGA’s NASA? See his latest statement against UHURU/ RUTO

..change tact saying opposition Chief Raila Odinga “thrives in anarchy and violence”.





He called on police to stop using excessive force when dealing with demonstrators and noted that police brutality does not augur well with communities living in cosmopolitan areas, including his Trans Nzoia County.





“The use of excessive force to quell demos has been counterproductive as Jubilee is falling into the trap of Raila, who thrives in anarchy and violence, yet we know that in any election, Raila will not beat President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Kuttuny.





He concluded by calling President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to sit down and chart the way forward for this country.



