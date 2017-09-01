Is God angry with UHURU? See what happened yesterday that has even got State House worried

Is God angry with UHURU? See what happened yesterday that has even got State House worriedNews 10:35
Thursday October 5, 2017 - It appears that the gods have conspired against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party ahead of the scheduled repeat Presidential polls.
This is after mysterious bees disrupted a Jubilee rally that was meant to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, leaving everyone in shock.
The Jubilee rally in Wundanyi was temporarily disrupted by a swarm of bees forcing everyone to...
Page 1 2