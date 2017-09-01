Is God angry with UHURU? See what happened yesterday that has even got State House worried

10:35

Thursday October 5, 2017 - It appears that the gods have conspired against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party ahead of the scheduled repeat Presidential polls.


This is after mysterious bees disrupted a Jubilee rally that was meant to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, leaving everyone in shock.

The Jubilee rally in Wundanyi was temporarily disrupted by a swarm of bees forcing everyone to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno