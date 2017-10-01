International Crisis Organization tells CHEBUKATI what he to do to sort out UHURU and RAILA’s disagreement

Wednesday October 25, 2017 - An international NGO has advised Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to postpone the October 26th repeat Presidential elections for the sake of the country.





International Crisis Group (ICG) appealed to the IEBC to petition the Supreme Court to delay the repeat election to give room for dialogue and consensus building.





The group noted that Chebukati should...



