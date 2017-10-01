I’m ready to dialogue with UHURU but not RUTO - RAILA says after withdrawing from repeat polls

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is now ready and willing to sit down with President Uhuru Kenyatta and dialogue to end the current political stalemate which could trigger a Constitutional crisis in the country.





Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday , just hours after withdrawing from the repeat Presidential election set for October 26th, Raila said he is ready to hold talks with Uhuru on the way forward.





However, the NASA leader was...



