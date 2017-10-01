I’ll not talk with RAILA any time soon unless and until this happens - UHURU gives condition for dialogue

...legal options over the repeat Presidential elections have been exhausted.





He noted that as President-elect, he respects the verdict of the Kenyan people and will not let them down by sharing power with Raila Odinga who didn’t want the elections in the first place.





“I once again urge those who are not happy with the outcome of the repeat elections to go to court and seek redress there.”





“And as for me, I will not engage in any talk or dialogue with anybody unless and until they have explored all the legal options,” Uhuru said.



