IEBC on fire as CHEBUKATI storms out of meeting with fury 11 days to repeat polls - See what happened

Saturday October 14, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is reportedly at war within its ranks barely 11 days to the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th.





This became evident after Chairman Wafula Chebukati stormed out of a meeting with other IEBC commissioners after a heated disagreement.





A source within the commission revealed that Chebukati, who was chairing a gnarl meeting of the commissioners at Anniversary Towers to resolve the..



