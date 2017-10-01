I will not support EKURU AUKOT for President even if I will not participate - RAILA ODINGA declares

Sunday October 15, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has ruled out any possibility of supporting an ‘outsider’ for President even after withdrawing from the repeat Presidential elections scheduled for October 26th.





Speaking while delivering his speech at Chatham House in London, Raila maintained that there will no repeat elections on the 26th of October now that he has pulled out of the race.





He urged the..



