I will not quit politics because of UHURU and RUTO bickering, I have to liberate Kenya first – RAILA ODINGA

Monday October 30, 2017 - National Resistance Movement leader, Raila Odinga, has slammed Jubilee Party leaders for their persistent calls for his retirement from politics saying he will do so on his own time and terms.





Addressing a public rally in Nairobi’s Kawangware estate, where he visited to calm NASA supporters after two days of running battles with their Jubilee rivals and the police, Raila said he will remain on the political scene into the foreseeable future.





" Ati Raila ni mzee...yule ambaye anasema Raila ni…



