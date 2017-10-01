I will not quit politics because of UHURU and RUTO bickering, I have to liberate Kenya first – RAILA ODINGA

..mzee...angalia akili ya mtu na sera zake. Sitastaafu kwa sababu Ruto amesema. Ntastaafu nikiamua ," Raila said.





This translates to:





"That Raila is old...whoever is saying Raila is old...look at a person and his policies. I won't retire because [Deputy President William] Ruto said I should. I will when I decide to."





The former Premier visited Kawangware after violence erupted over the presidential re-run that saw a man beaten to death.





He decided not to face President Uhuru Kenyatta again over lack of reforms at the IEBC and told his supporters to keep off voting centres. Millions heeded to his call.





