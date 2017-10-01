I will not negotiate with RAILA ODINGA over anything; no Nusu Makate Government period - UHURU

...not interested in repeat polls but wants to hold the country hostage to necessitate a coalition Government.





However, he vowed never to negotiate with Raila over anything and that he will never share any powers with him.





Uhuru accused the Opposition of divisive politics and spreading hatred against his Government.





Uhuru is at the Coast on a vote hunting mission ahead of polls, where he has netted former Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan among other NASA leaders who have defected to Jubilee.





