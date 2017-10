Monday October 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out any talks with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga. - President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out any talks with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday, Uhuru dismissed calls for talks with Raila Odinga over the formation of a Grand Coalition Government.





th. He said voters will decide Kenya’s leadership on October 26





The President noted that Raila Odinga is...