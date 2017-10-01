I will never hold talks with UHURU, that window closed on October 10th - RAILA ODINGA officially declares

I will never hold talks with UHURU, that window closed on October 10th - RAILA ODINGA officially declaresNews 06:11
Monday October 23, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has ruled out dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta as a means of defusing the the current political situation in the country.
Speaking in Ugenya, over the weekend, Raila dismissed any plan to hold talks with Uhuru ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.
He noted that the room for dialogue stopped the moment he..
