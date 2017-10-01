I will never hold talks with UHURU, that window closed on October 10th - RAILA ODINGA officially declares

..withdrew his candidature from the race on the 10th of October.





“The room for dialogue ended on 10th of October when I announced my withdrawal from the forthcoming elections,” Raila Odinga stated.





The NASA leader, instead, urge his supporters to wait for the big announcement on the eve of the elections.





He maintained that there will be no elections in Kenya on the 26th of October because IEBC is not ready to hold free, fair and credible elections.





