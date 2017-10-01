I will kill as many dogs as possible - COP says and flosses AK-47 ahead of NASA demos.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - A guy believed to be a police officer has caused a stir on social media after he flossed an AK-47 rifle and vowed to kill as many NASA supporters as possible.





He referred to them as dogs and vowed to wipe them out.





He might be part of the cops who are mercilessly killing NASA supporters during demos against IEBC.





See what he posted in the next page



