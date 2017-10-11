I will beat you again if you insult UHURU by saying RAILA is President - JAGUAR tells BABU OWINO

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Starehe MP, Charles Njagua Kanyi, has apologized to his constituents after Tuesday’s fist fight with Babu Owino of Embakasi East.





During the fight, the Sergent at Arms was forced to separate the two after they exchange heavy blows in the full glare of cameras.





But on Wednesday , Njagua apologized but said he was fuming citing his counterpart's alleged reference to President Uhuru Kenyatta as mtoto wa mbwa as the…



