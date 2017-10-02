I cannot share power with RAILA, I better go home in Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi - UHURU says

Monday October 2, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he cannot share power with National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





Speaking in Kakamega over the weekend, Uhuru exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious during the forthcoming repeat polls.





“We will not accept a Grand Coalition Government.”





“It will never happen, Raila should just be ready for…



