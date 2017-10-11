I am ready to dialogue with UHURU but no Coalition Government with him and RUTO - RAILA ODINGA

Wednesday October 11, 2017 - Barely a day after withdrawing from the October 26 th election, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that he is ready to dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the future of the country.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday , Raila said that he was ready for talks, to ensure the country is in peace and Kenyans unite, regardless of their political differences.





The former Premier noted that the...



