I am now ready and willing to form Nusu Mkate Government with RAILA - UHURU disappoints RUTO

..stop the repeat Presidential elections scheduled for October 26th.





“I am ready to talk and dialogue with anyone and everyone, including Raila Odinga, to end this political stalemate as long as it is not about postponement of the repeat polls,” Uhuru said.





The President also called upon Kenyans to pray for the country at this difficult time to foster peace and unity in the country.





Uhuru had earlier ruled out the possibility of talking with Raila over the current political situation other than his retirement from politics.



