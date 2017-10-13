I am not withdrawing from the poll as RAILA’s supporters are demanding – Dr. EKURU AUKOT

I am not withdrawing from the poll as RAILA’s supporters are demanding – Dr. EKURU AUKOTPolitics 19:01
Friday October 13, 2017 - Third Way Alliance presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has insisted that he will not withdraw from the October 26th presidential race because he has a constitution right to vie for the Presidency in the country.
Speaking on Friday, Aukot who was reacting to reports making rounds on social media of his alleged withdrawal from the race if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not going to look into the reforms proposed by the National Super Alliance (NASA) however said:
“I will be David and…
