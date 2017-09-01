HUDDAH MONROE goes hard on fellow NUNU hawker, VERA SIDIKA - This will not end well.

Thursday, 05 October 2017 - It seems there is no love lost between city socialites Huddah Monroe and Vera Sidika.





Huddah seems to be spoiling for war after she went on a rant on social media which is clearly directed at Vera.





Vera has been bashing ladies who claim that sponsors are behind her flashy lifestyle after it emerged that she is servicing Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who flew her to Maldives Island.





Ironically, Huddah has been on that seat before hence for her taking the moral high ground is laughable.





