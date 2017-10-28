How to dance at your ex’s wedding - This hilarious video will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:44
Monday, October 30, 2017 - If you are not having a good day, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
It is hard to figure out what was going on with the crazy chap in yellow shirt and his outrageous move.
Well, somebody has aptly captured it….. ‘how to dance at your ex’s wedding’ especially when you pity the guy marrying her.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.