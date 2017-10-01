How RECCE Squad smoked out three most wanted Gangsters in Murang’a - Raw VIDEO

Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - Three gangsters were shot dead on Saturday in an apartment in Kenol, Murang’a after a five hour shoot out.





Police recovered recovered two firearms belonging to the Kenya Police Service – a Ceska pistol and an AK-47 rifle – and seven rounds of ammunition after the fiece exchange of fire that brought business at the Kenol trading centre to a standstill.





The three had been on the police watch list for several weeks and it was not until Saturday that they cornered them hiding in a six-storey building at Kenol suburbs at around 10 am.





A shootout ensued and went on for five hours as the officers sought support from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.





“It took us a very long time (to fell them) since they had held a young family of a father, mother and...



