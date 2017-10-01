How Kenyans reacted to MATIANGI’s ban on anti-IEBC demos - Interesting times ahead.

Thursday, 12 October 2017 - Kenyans have taken to social media to give their views on acting Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i’s decision to ban anti-IEBC demos in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.





This comes after demonstrators turned violent and resulted in looting and destruction of property.





Matiang’i also stated that any loss caused by the demonstrators will be surcharged on the individual organisers of the protests.





NASA has called on its supporters to demos every day of the week until reforms are implemented at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





NASA leaders have vowed to go ahead with the protests, Matiangi’s ban notwithstanding.





