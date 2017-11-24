Hotel Jobs in Kenya - Waiters/ Waitress

Waiters/ Waitress

Job Location: Nairobi

Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a new branch in Nairobi. They are looking to recruit waitstaff for their Nairobi Branch.

Tasks

· Explain how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods

· Inform customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request

· Serving & Clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use

· Assist in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant

· Be responsible for your own work station and for your own uniforms

· Responsible for coordinating entire station and communicating with front- and back-of-the-house personnel.

· Process guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis

· Observes diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service

· Preparing totals bills and accepts payment or refers guests to cashier

Requirements

· Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Hotel, Tourism or Hospitality Management

· Minimum KCSE Grade C+

· Must be an excellent communicator. Fluency in English is a must

· At least two years experience in a similar position

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 24th November 2017.